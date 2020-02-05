Over 1,000 people have objected to the development of a massive tourism project on ODZ land in Fomm ir-Riħ.

Among other objectors, NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa submitted a four-page report on why the application should be rejected.

Plans submitted in December show that, if approved, the project would have a footprint of 1,666 square metres over an area of 46,000 square metres.

The existing footprint is listed as measuring 1,764 square metres.

The area is located within an outside development zone at the rural Tal-Abatija hamlet in Fomm ir-Riħ.

By Monday, upon closure of the objection period ended, some 1,000 objections had been submitted.

RELATED STORIES NGOs concerned at proposed Fomm ir-Riħ development

In its report, drawn up by architect Tara Cassar, Din l-Art Ħelwa argued that the proposal would lead to “commercialisation and formalisation of an extremely sensitive site in a remote rural area”. This breached Malta’s Strategic Plan for Environment and Development (SPED).

“It is unquestionably clear that through the proposed invasive and unjustified interventions, this development request goes against the very vision of the SPED,” the NGO said.

According to the organisation, the proposed development of the area into tourist accommodation was also not “by any means or form related to or in the interest of the agricultural industry and its revitalisation within this rural settlement”.

Din l-Art Ħelwa also highlighted a number of policies the project was in breach of, including those on the protection of landscape features, on agritourism accommodation, as well as on the number of guests allowed.

It also opposes the building of a ‘gallery space’ in the same areas as part of the project. It believed this would “invariably be used as an exhibition space, conference hall or event space” and which would result in “the uncontrolled exponential increase in the number of visitors to this site”.

In January, Times of Malta had revealed that the project as proposed did not include an operational farm, even though this is a requirement according to ODZ policy guidelines. No replies on this were forthcoming from architect Ray Demicoli, who submitted the plans on behalf of Paul Vella from Ballut Blocks.

Instead, the architect had insisted the Fomm ir-Riħ project was being viewed by the family behind it as their way of giving back to the locality.

Despite amassing hundreds of objections, the project raised no red flags for Mġarr mayor Paul Vella, who had told Times of Malta the area that would be taken up would be the same as that already in use.

Mr Vella had also confirmed that the applicant behind the development project was his cousin.