A total of 133 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, while another 95 recovered.

No deaths were reported over the past 24 hours. There are currently 2,360 active cases.

Photo: sahha Facebook page

The new cases were detected from 3,355 swabs that were tested between Sunday and Monday. So far, 546,913 swabs have been tested since the pandemic reached Malta last March, registering 14,529 COVID cases.

Of Sunday's 184 cases, 46 were traced to positive family members and 19 linked to the workplace.

A total of 13 cases were traced to social gatherings, and another eight were from direct contact with other positive cases.

Malta last week registered a spike in cases, with the health minister saying the vast number appear to have been sparked by the Christmas and New Year festivities.

A total of 245 new cases were announced on Saturday, the second time in three days that the number of new cases reached a national high.

Meanwhile, the first consignment of the Moderna vaccine reached Malta in the early hours on Monday, after it was approved by the European Medicines Agency last week.

However on Monday members of the public health response team were reportedly livid after the team’s coordinator, Kenneth Grech, was removed from his post with no explanation.