Another 140 new COVID-19 cases were recorded between Wednesday and Thursday, the health authorities said.

A total of 117 patients recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 2,155.

The new cases were detected from 3,093 swab tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

Malta reported 173 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday, when the death toll reached 104. An epidemiologist has predicted that the number of deaths in Malta is expected to rise to about six a day by mid-December before dropping again.

So far, the country has reported 8,560 virus cases. Of those, 6,301 patients have recovered.

Wednesday’s cases are still being investigated.

Of the cases identified on Wednesday:

22 are family members of previously-known cases;

18 are work colleagues of known cases; and

14 were in direct contact with known cases.

