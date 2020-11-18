Newly detected coronavirus cases were up by 173 between Tuesday and Wednesday, health authorities said.

Another 135 patients recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 2,133.

The new cases were detected from 3,380 swab tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

Malta reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, when the death toll reached 103. An epidemiologist has predicted that the number of deaths in Malta are expected to rise to about six a day by mid December before dropping again.

So far, the country has reported 8,420 virus cases. Of those, 6,184 patients have recovered.

Tuesday’s cases are still being investigated.

Of the cases identified on Tuesday:

32 are family members of previously known cases;

14 are work colleagues of known cases;

Six were in direct contact with known cases; and

Two were from social gatherings.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.