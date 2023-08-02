Twenty-one people died of dehydration and other heat-related symptoms in July as a time when Malta sizzled under a heatwave and suffered repeated power cuts. at

“Throughout July 2023, 21 deaths were registered with the National Mortality Register indicating dehydration/ hypothermia as the main cause of death on the death certificate,” the health authorities told Times of Malta.

The victims were aged between 52 and 97 years old.

No further details were provided.

Times of Malta previously reported that at least 11 people died between 22 -25 July have suffered symptoms of heat exhaustion.

July was a difficult month as Malta was hit by a scorching heatwave with the mercury hovering around 40 degrees for several days. The high temperatures were blamed for a series of power cuts, some lasting days in certain localities.

Senior citizens are especially vulnerable to heat stress, as older bodies find it more difficult to adjust to rapid shifts in temperature.

Last week, doctors and nurses told Times of Malta that heatwaves and power cuts left many people struggling to cool themselves with the influx of people in Mater Dei Hospital resulting in a 14-hour wait at the accident and emergency department.

The temperature peaked on 24 July, reaching 42.7 °C, equalling the highest ever recorded for that month. On that day, the Met office said the temperature “felt like” 44 °C.