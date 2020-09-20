Thirty-two new coronavirus cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday.

The new COVID-19 cases were identified following 2,196 swab tests.

Photo: Facebook

In their daily update on Facebook, the health authorities said that 30 coronavirus patients had recovered overnight.

This means that as of 12.30pm on Sunday, Malta had 664 active cases out of a total 2,731 detected since the start of the pandemic outbreak in March. A total of 231,448 swabs have been taken so far.

This has been Malta’s worst week since the start of the pandemic. Five deaths were recorded, including three on Saturday, bringing the number of coronavirus-linked deaths up to 20.

Malta also registered a record number of new coronavirus cases with the highest daily tally of 106 new patients, recorded on Wednesday.

Malta is currently the fifth-highest country in the EU in terms of both COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and the sixth-highest in terms of deaths, also per 100,000, in the last 14 days, with Spain topping the European Centre for Disease Control tables.

Details about the new cases are still being compiled.

From the 65 cases detected on Saturday:

19 were family members of previously-known cases

4 was from a cluster of cases as Casa Antonia home for the elderly

4 were work colleagues of previously-known cases

2 were direct contacts of other positive cases

1 was from a cluster of cases at the St Joseph Home for the elderly

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.