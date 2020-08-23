Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday, the health authorities said.

The new cases were identified following 2,173 swabs.

Another 33 patients recovered, bringing the number of active cases in the country up to 668.

Sunday was the 25th consecutive day that Malta has registered a double-digit increase in the daily number of new coronavirus cases as the country experienced a significant spike in cases over the past month.

Just six weeks ago, the number of active cases had declined three.

The spike led to Malta shooting up Europe's coronavirus charts and many countries adding it to lists requiring quarantine for any returning travellers.

Restrictions on mass events were first introduced on July 31, and then tightened further last week.

Case details

The health authorities said Sunday's cases were still being investigated.

From Saturday's cases:

* nine were family members of previously known cases;

* one was a direct contact of a known case;

* three cases were work colleagues of positive cases; and

* one case was from the Paceville cluster.

No information was given about the other 17 cases.

