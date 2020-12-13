New COVID-19 cases were down again on Sunday with 52 cases being recorded since Saturday.

However, the death of another three people was announced bringing the number of people who died with COVID-19 up to 169.

90 patients recovered. The last time lower figures than Sunday's was recorded on was on Tuesday, when 40 new cases were detected.

121 new cases were reported on Saturday, the highest number in five days.

The new cases and recoveries mean there were -1,815 active cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Sunday.

Sunday’s new cases were detected from 2,659 swabs carried out over the past 24 hours. This works out at 1.95% of positives from the tests taken.

The cases announced on Sunday are still being investigated by contact tracing teams. From Saturday’s cases:

26 were family members of previously known cases;

19 were work colleagues of previously known cases;

14 were in direct contact with previously known cases; and

Four were at social gatherings with previously known cases.

No information was given about the other cases.

