A total of 60 people tested positive for COVID on Monday, while another 41 patients recovered.

This means there are currently 614 active COVID cases in Malta.

No new deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, with the death toll standing at 409.

According to figures supplied to Times of Malta, 14 per cent of those listed as ‘COVID-19 fatalities’ did not die from the virus, but had the infection when they passed away.

So far, 276,516 Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca vaccine doses have been administered, 84,933 of which are second jabs.

Malta has also received the first batch of a fourth vaccine - the Johnson and Johnson jab, however, no dose will be administered just yet.

The vaccine, which provides full immunity against COVID-19 in a single dose, was set to start being used last week. But following rare reports of blood clots in vaccinated patients in the US, the manufacturer said it would be delaying shipments to the EU.

On Sunday Robert Abela urged caution over the relaxation of COVID-19 regulations, warning people they needed to continue following mitigation measures as more businesses are allowed to open on April 26.

Earlier in the morning, Catholics flocked to church for Mass, as the liturgical rite resumed after a stop of several weeks.

The Church had stopped all religious functions, except funeral masses and wedding rites, on March 10.

The rest of the island had also gone into a semi-lockdown amid a spike in new cases, with schools reopening their doors for students last week.

