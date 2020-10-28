A 91-year-old man has become the 57th COVID-19 patient in Malta to die, with health authorities announcing his death on Wednesday afternoon.

He is the second coronavirus patient to have died that day, following the death of an 89-year-old woman announced earlier.

The health ministry said the man was admitted to Mater Dei hospital on October 16 and was confirmed positive that same day.

He was kept at Mater Dei, where he died earlier on Wednesday.

He had underlying health conditions, authorities said.

Malta currently has 1,915 active cases with 75 new ones being announced on Wednesday.

In a statement announcing his death, the Health Ministry offered the man’s family its condolences and urged people to abide by public health guidelines currently in place.

They include reminders to exercise hand hygiene, to keep physical distance from others and to wear a mask when possible.