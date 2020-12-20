Ninety-three new COVID-19 cases were announced on Sunday, while 97 virus patients recovered overnight.

The new cases were detected from 3,941 swab tests, a record number of daily tests which far surpassed the previous record of 3,698 tests, set on October 31.

In total, 2.4 per cent of the tests carried out between Saturday and Sunday yielded positive results, in line with the national average positivity rate.

Earlier on Sunday, the health ministry said that three virus patients had died. Two of the patients died at Mater Dei Hospital with the third death recorded at the Good Samaritan long-term facility, which is being used to treat virus patients who live in homes for the elderly.

In total, 190 COVID-19 patients have died in Malta so far.

The new figures mean that as of 12.30pm on Sunday, there were 1,546 known active COVID-19 cases in Malta and Gozo.

Contact tracing teams are still investigating the new cases announced on Sunday.

Of Saturday's 52 cases:

13 are family members of known cases

Three are work colleagues of known cases

Three were at social gatherings with known cases

Two were in direct contact with know cases