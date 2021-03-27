Malta is once again at a crossroads. The country and its people have a choice. We can retreat into familiar default positions of inherited and unquestioned tribalism and denial, or we can rise above them and place honesty, integrity and sustainability at the centre of personal and national values.

How each of us responds to the current political and legal crisis will tell us much about who we really are and what makes us tick. It will significantly define Malta for very many years to come.

On the one hand, we can continue to be characterised as a European country where literally ‘anything goes’ – state-sponsored and protected criminality, the full integration of politics and crime, the capturing and deliberate abuse of public institutions for private agendas, high-level mocking of the law and even killing and murder.

Alternatively, Malta could be viewed as a country that has started to put an end to traditional impunity, that has strengthened the actual rule of law and which publicly signals its desire to embrace a living democracy.

In short, a true battle for the soul of a people.

There is a now a real sense of heightened tension as a result of recent events, which go deep into and across all sectors of society. We watch and debate as the news unfolds, each disturbing instalment or twist and turn adding to our sense that Malta is in a very real existential crisis.

As individuals we all experience crisis and trauma in our lives in normal times; this is also true of families, communities and whole countries. It might be a minor crisis on a personal level – one of belief or inherited tradition. It could be one that affects our immediate family – death or job loss. It could equally be something that impacts the community at large - a pandemic, for example. Or it might be a full-blown political crisis, such as that now stalking Malta.

We know that Malta’s dominant leadership is wholly inadequate. We know that they are fundamentally compromised at almost every level. We know that the presence of so many corrupt and corrupted individuals in government, in business and in administration has eroded public trust and continues to fuel a deep cynicism. This is further compounded by individual frustration and vulnerability especially during COVID.

Many people are despondent and depressed at what has been allowed to happen. This is perfectly understandable, even desirable. It could be argued that it is a necessary if uncomfortable pre-condition for positive change. It is not written in stone that things have to continue as they are: change is not just possible, it is inevitable.

How we manage that change is the crucial challenge.

This is but one important reason why the struggle for justice and the rule of law in Malta is so vital. It is also a reason why the country’s future well-being must never be left solely to government or to established structures as both have failed spectacularly.

This latest crisis offers a potential catalyst for positive change. Individuals and societies can and do gain strength, creativity and clarity about priorities when traditional structures, ways of behaviour and identities are undermined or set aside. When indifference and complacency are challenged by the sheer scale and depth of a crisis, societies are often forced to admit that traditional attitudes and ways of being are no longer fit for purpose.

Alternatives simply must be found.

There is no quick fix for the mess Malta now finds itself in. The deep anger and rage in evidence currently on social media platforms is understandable but ultimately unhelpful and counterproductive unless harnessed positively. Reasserting the same words, ideas and ‘certainties’ over and over again reveals both an emotional and political immaturity that will take us nowhere useful or productive.

Instead of repeating, mantra-like, Malta’s traditional slogans, we need to find a deeper purpose rooted in our aspirations for Malta but more importantly for our children and grandchildren.