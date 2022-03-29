Updated Tuesday 10.50pm

Prime Minister Robert Abela has started appointing his new cabinet, summoning MPs to the Auberge de Castille on Tuesday night.

Sources said Ian Borg, the former transport and infrastructure minister, has been appointed minister responsible for foreign affairs, EU matters, and trade.

Chris Fearne will retain the health portfolio, Clyde Caruana the finance ministry, while Clint Camilleri will retain the Gozo ministry.

Earlier on Tuesday, Times of Malta reported how Abela and his advisers had spent the day hashing out the new cabinet of ministers.

Abela and his close team spent the day at the Auberge de Castille since early Tuesday morning as work on assigning ministerial responsibilities gets underway.

MPs spent the day anxiously waiting to see how the ministerial posts will be dished out.

The appointment of ministers and the assignment of their responsibilities is strictly the prime minister's prerogative.

Earlier on Tuesday, Times of Malta reported how MPs are anxiously waiting to see how the ministerial posts will be dished out, with sources speculating about some moves the prime minister is expected to make.

The appointment of ministers and the assignment of their responsibilities is strictly the prime minister's prerogative.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held at the palace in Valletta on Wednesday.

The appointments happened shortly after Labour MPs met at party headquarters on Tuesday evening to discuss which seats the MPs elected from two districts will cede for unelected candidates.

RELATED STORIES Who are the MPs that have been elected?

The rise of the protest vote: Invalid votes reach record levels

Political sources said this week is very tight for the prime minister and he can’t delay making ministerial appointments.

The weekend will see the government taken up with the visit of Pope Francis while Thursday is a public holiday - March 31, Freedom Day.

Abela lays a wreath at the Freedom Day monument, in Vittoriosa, last year. Photo: DOI.

It is traditional for the PL to celebrate Freedom Day the night before and this year will be no exception.

Abela is set to address party supporters at the Freedom Monument in Vittoriosa on Wednesday night. The event will substitute the victory celebrations which cannot be held this weekend due to the papal visit.