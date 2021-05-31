A small group of people took to the St Julian’s seafront in Balluta on Monday to block works on a controversial jetty for a hop-on hop-off ferry in a popular bathing spot.

They gathered at the site where works were set to take place after locals alerted activists that a barge carrying a digger had arrived on site at around 9am.

“As long as we are here, they cannot work and we will not allow it to happen while appeals are still being heard in court and the planning tribunal. How can they expect to start working when they do not know the outcome of the appeal?” a Moviment Graffitti activist told Times of Malta.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

“This is a public swimming spot and boats coming in and out of the bay will change how people are able to use it. It will turn into another Sliema Ferries,” he added said.

The Planning Authority approved plans for a pontoon on the seafront just below Balluta church in March of last year, despite initially recommending the project for refusal. The PA later justified giving the green light because the applicant, Fortina Group, had provided sufficient justification for the project which is part of a “holistic plan that links land and sea transport”.

Residents and NGOs have vociferously opposed the project every step of the way, saying that Fortina’s ferry service will take up a significantly large portion of the bay and effectively “deny the public’s enjoyment of the sea.”

Photo: Jonathan Borg

St Julian’s Local Council, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Futur Ambjent Wieħed, Green House, Isles of the Left and Moviment Graffitti have filed an appeal on the permit which is currently being heard by the planning tribunal.

A constitutional case has also been filed, challenging the impartiality of the tribunal, due to its head Joseph Borg remaining an employee of the PA despite being on unpaid leave to remain as chair of the EPRT.

Earlier this month works in Balluta were stopped because they breached an ERA permit which forbids works involving barges from taking place between the third week of May and the third week of October, however Moviment Graffitti allege that ERA had secretly amended the permit conditions, effectively allowing it to carry out works during the swimming season.