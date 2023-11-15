While Malta slept between Tuesday and Wednesday, Moviment Graffitti activists spent the night in tents and a hammock at Mosta Square, shielding trees from a controversial uprooting.

“It was actually a very peaceful evening,” Moviment Graffitti member Michael Jordan said, swinging from a hammock he set up between two butchered trees and from where, he said, he could see birds flying above the bare trees.

He said residents had been supporting activists in their action by also being present on site up to 11pm on Tuesday night.

Opposition leader and Mosta resident Bernard Grech also made an appearance last night.

Both Grech and Prime Minister Robert Abela said the council should reconsider its decision with Grech even directing PN councillors to seek an urgent council meeting.

The PN said in a statement on Tuesday night that a motion calling for such a meeting had been filed.

By 8am on Wednesday, activists, aside from Jordan, who had spent the night on site had already gone home, swapping shifts with other Graffitti members.

Birdlife members turned up on site on Wednesday morning with CEO Mark Sultana telling Times of Malta activists believed common sense will reign and that decision-makers will rethink the issue.

He pointed out that there is no way, at present that allows the public to appeal an ERA report. This situation, he said, needed to change for the real problem to be solved.

Meanwhile, protestors chatted as they idly guarded a digger next to their tents while workers walked in and out of the site as works continued elsewhere.

Behind the trees, two large containers held supplies such as safety gear, generators and cement mix.

On Monday, 12 ficus trees which have adorned the side of the Mosta Rotunda for half a century, had their canopies cut down in preparation for uprooting and transplanting to the Santa Margherita area.

The decision sparked anger among many who insist that no more trees should be sacrificed to pave the way for ‘development’.

On Tuesday evening, protester and Mosta resident Andre Callus was detained by police after authorities fenced off the area. Other activists were manhandled by officers.

Callus returned to the crowd about 30 minutes later, uncuffed and unescorted.

He told journalists that police officers were not the problem and that the activists' issue was with the Mosta council and Environment and Resources Authority, which had approved the council's application to remove the mature trees.

He later thanked well-wishers for their support and urged them to keep their focus on stopping the uprooting of the trees, which he blamed on Mosta's "rude and arrogant mayor".

The decision to uproot the trees, which the Mosta councillors had unanimously agreed upon, was greenlighted by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

When contacted by Times of Malta on Tuesday, Mosta deputy mayor Rachel Abela and councillor Angele Rapa, whose responsibilities include legal advice, refused to comment.

Times of Malta tried getting comments from mayor Christopher Grech and the remaining 10 councillors at the local council’s offices in Mosta, through social media or by phone. None were reachable.

Times of Malta re-attempted to contact Mayor Chris Grech on the phone and at his office on Wednesday. However, Grech was unreachable and a local council worker clarified that the mayor is only at the office on Saturdays.

According to the Environment and Resources Authority’s case officers’ report, the council wants to remove the trees for design purposes.

The report notes that the trees are considered protected in view of the location they are in within an urban public open space.

Meanwhile, the architects behind the square refurbishments have distanced themselves from the decision to uproot the trees in the area.

“It is indeed a pity that these mature trees have been removed as, in our projects, whenever possible… we always seek to incorporate trees and other natural elements,” architectural firm Studjurban said on Tuesday

Moviment Graffitti will be holding a protest in front of the Mosta council offices on Wednesday at 6.30pm.