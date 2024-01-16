Activists set up a bed inscribed with the names of murdered women outside the Office of the Prime Minister, in a bid to call on the government to do more to prevent domestic violence in Malta.

The group Young Progressive Beings (YPB) set up the makeshift bed on Tuesday afternoon and wrote down the names of women who were murdered by an intimate partner on the sheets.

Prominently, the name of Sandra Ramirez was among those listed on the installation.

Ramirez, a 43-year-old Columbian national, was found stabbed to death in her bed last week. Police learned of the incident after her partner, Fabian Eliuth Garcia - also from Colombia, walked into a police station and gave himself up.

At Garcia’s arraignment on Sunday, police testified that the man went to the Sliema police station early Saturday morning with a Spanish-to-English translation app open on his phone. There he had written: "I murdered my ex-partner in an argument inside my home".

Garcia is pleading not guilty to the crime.

Photo: Young Progressive Beings

“The bed symbolises not just where Sandra Ramirez was murdered, but the intimate spaces where many of these crimes have taken place and the “trusted” people who were the perpetrators,” YPB said.

“We call on the government of Malta to prioritise the prevention of intimate partner violence and domestic violence and bring the men who killed them to justice. Femicide is preventable.”