Flowers and candles were laid out in a vigil for murder victim Sandra Ramirez on Monday evening.

The 43-year-old Colombian woman was found stabbed to death in the bed of a Sliema rental apartment on Saturday morning.

Police learnt of the crime when 43-year-old Fabian Eliuth Garcia walked into the Sliema police station and told officers on duty that he had killed someone. He was arraigned on Sunday afternoon and is pleading not guilty.

Monica Zamora Salam shared the details of the vigil, held at the Independence Gardens in Sliema, on Instagram on Sunday evening.

She said the vigil would pay tribute to Ramirez and also raise awareness about femicide and violence.

Candles and flowers on the window sill of the apartment where Ramirez was found stabbed to death. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“Those who are interested in joining me can write to me, I will bring candles and flowers,” she said.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Monica said she did not know Ramirez, but when she read the news she wanted to do something.

"I was shocked and I wanted to make sure that something was done for her," she said.

She spoke to Ramirez's family back in Colombia, and said her relatives do not wish to speak to journalists.

The vigil was attended by members of the Latino community, Sliema Mayour John Pillow and Honorary Consul of Colombia to Malta Joseph Buhagiar.

Flowers and candles were laid at the site and the group held hands and prayed in Spanish.

The site of the vigil is the same place where Paulina Dembska, a 29-year-old Polish student was violently murdered in January 2022. The murder horrified the nation and led to the introduction of femicide into the criminal code.

People gathered in prayer following the murder of Ramirez who was found stabbed to death in the bed of a Sliema rental apartment. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

In comments to Times of Malta, Ramirez's employer Karl Micallef said she always had a smile on her face and was always there to help everyone.

“She was hard-working, kind, and always cheerful. Her laugh was special and filled the room,” he said.

On Sunday, members of Malta’s Latino community packed the St Gregory the Great Church for Mass, in Spanish, dedicated to the memory of Ramirez.