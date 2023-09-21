The Floriana Granaries is still filled with litter, confetti and discarded signage five days after Christina Aguilera took to the stage for a EuroPride 2023 concert.

On September 16, Aguilera hit the high notes to a sold-out crowd at the popular Floriana open-air venue following Malta’s most jubilant Pride march to date.

However, nearly a week later, the area remains a mess with signs, confetti and litter still present at the historical site while the empty stage and bar booths remain standing.

“Organisers should always clean up after events… but for some reason, after the concert, they didn’t just leave rubbish but also left behind the bars and scaffolding,” Floriana councillor James Aaron Ellul told Times of Malta.

“It’s like they just left and deserted the place,” he said.

Ellul explained there is currently no entity in charge of the Granaries and, despite being located in Floriana, the area was outside the council’s jurisdiction.

Instead, the council had to rely on event organisers to clean up and this had become a serious problem for the site this summer, he said.

Signage and bar booths have also been left at the venue. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

First built by the Knights to provide grain storage within their fortifications in the case of a siege, the historic site has undergone heavy abuse due to live music and events.

Cracked silo covers and crumbling stones are only part of the issue, Ellul said as it is not uncommon for organisers to ram trucks into the above-ground covers as they set up their equipment at night.

Protect the Granaries

Ellul has been fighting for protection for the Granaries for years. Six years ago, he submitted a motion to the Floriana council calling for their protection and discussions revealed that there is no entity responsible for the area’s upkeep and protection.

Further complicating the issue is which government ministry the area should fall under. An argument can be made for Culture to take care of the heritage site while Lands could also take it within their remit as a public space, he said.

“On an architectural level, the Florania Granaries are Grade 1, the equivalent grade of St John Co-Cathedral,” he said, questioning why the religious space sees protection while the Granaries does not.

Recently, Ellul started a petition to see the area protected, gaining 1,236 signatures since it was opened less than a month ago on August 27.

Questions regarding the Granaries’ clean-up have been sent to the Equality and Reform Ministry which, alongside other entities, organised EuroPride Malta 2023.

Aguilera was not the only star to make an appearance in Floriana this summer as the Granaries has seen a slew of concerts in recent weeks.

On August 24, British pop legend Robbie Williams thrilled an estimated 20,000 people with hits like Feel, Rock DJ and Kids.

A week later, André Rieu conducted two shows at the same venue, this time adorned with his iconic Greek theatre stage and playing a 1667 Stradivarius.

Across two shows, some 20,000 people witnessed Rieu as he played through classics like Oh Happy Day, Ballade pour Adeline and even Malta's own Xemx.

Earlier in the season, the venue also saw the annual event Isle of MTV which featured headlining act OneRepublic alongside Alesso and Mimi Webb. Isle of MTV regularly takes place at Floriana’s Granaries.