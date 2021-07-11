New COVID-19 continued to register in high numbers on Sunday as 101 cases were recorded.

This is slightly lower than the 109 new cases recorded on Saturday.

With three recoveries, Sunday's figure brings the number of active cases to 457. This is the highest number of active cases since April 25, when there were 465 active cases. The number of new cases that day had been 25.

Health authorities said in their daily update on Facebook that 3,224 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

The vaccination programme saw the number of jabs rise to 705,852 with 349,961 people now being fully vaccinated.

Malta Airport expected peak arrivals this weekend but in terms of new regulations announced on Friday, travellers will, from Wednesday, not be allowed into Malta unless they are fully vaccinated. Language schools have also been closed.