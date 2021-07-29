Civil society groups have called for the state to apologise and cabinet resign as they rallied a protest outside the Office of the Prime Minister for Thursday evening.

Members of NGOS Repubblika and Occupy Justice say they will demonstrate at Castille at 7pm, in the wake of the publication of the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

It said the state should shoulder responsiblity for her murder.

They want former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to be expelled from the Labour party after the public inquiry found that he was responsible for enabling a culture of impunity.

After the report found his cabinet were also responsible for collective inaction in the lead up to her assassination, demonstrators said the current cabinet should resign and apologise.

The protesting coalition are also demanding that:

The state offers compensation to the Caruana Galizia family

A government reformed that excludes every person responsible for the shortcomings outlined in the inquiry.

That the Labour Party should not present any person responsible for any shortcoming identified in the report as a candidate for election

That institutions act quickly on prosecutions that the inquiry determined should have already been done

To set-up an inter-institutional committee with the participation of civil society to discuss the report in detail and ensure that reform proposed by the report is adopted, and

That a general election refrain from being held until such reforms can be instituted into legislation

Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated in 2017, with the administration caving to calls for a public inquiry in 2019.

Published earlier today, retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Madam Justice Abigail Lofaro concluded that the the state failed to recognise the real and immediate risks to Caruana Galizia’s life. It also failed to take reasonable steps to avoid these risks.

The board said all the evidence heard throughout the inquiry led to a conviction that Caruana Galizia's assassination was either intrinsically or directly linked to her investigative work.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the report “merits mature analysis beyond partisan arguments”.