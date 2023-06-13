Domestic violence commissioner Audrey Friggieri will be stepping down from her role, the government announced on Tuesday.

Friggieri, an educator by profession, has been leading the commission on gender-based violence and domestic violence since February 2020, a week after the brutal murder of Chantelle Chetcuti, 34, who was stabbed to death by her former partner.

Following reports of her resignation, the Equality Ministry confirmed Friggieri has decided to step down.

In her resignation letter she stated that at this particular stage, the Commission needs "new energy to continue growing and address contemporary realities".

"The selection process is underway, and a suitable candidate will be appointed to fulfil the important and stipulated responsibilities."

Both Minister Byron Camilleri and Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg expressed their appreciation towards Friggieri's contribution to the sector.

Friggieri replaced Simone Cini, who also resigned from the post for personal reasons.

Questions have been sent to Friggieri.