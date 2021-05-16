PN leader Bernard Grech has pledged to regulate development in Gozo while criticising the Labour government’s “lack of vision” in terms of planning and the construction “free-for-all” this has created.

The opposition leader also lambasted what he described as the government’s “calculated, Machiavellian and dirty strategy” of “targeting people in the PN camp” whenever a story involving a government representative such as Carmelo Abela emerges.

Grech also discussed independent MP Marlene Farrugia’s bill for the decriminalisation of abortion, arguing that the party “does not want women to go to jail but wants to protect life”.

‘We must have sustainable development’

Referring specifically to Gozo, Grech emphasised the party’s stance on “preserving Gozo’s beauty” by “definitely not allowing uncontrolled development“ to occur.

“Labour allowed the situation to degenerate. We want to beautify the island, which is not what the government did,” Grech said.

Grech also referred to meetings he has held with Gozo’s local councils which have presented a united front against overdevelopment in their localities.

“The councils are telling us that Gozo’s social fibre is being changed because of this exaggerated development.

“The PL government has no vision, it’s just a free-for-all. While free trade is good, it cannot be used to trample on the rights of others,” Grech argued.

The leader of the PN also criticised the government for the lack of opportunities for Gozitan students and workers to study and work on their island.

“If I don’t have opportunities to grow and advance in Gozo, do I have the freedom to stay in Gozo?

“The average wage in Gozo is €300 less than that in Malta, which means that there is no choice and people are not free to choose where they would like to live and work,” Grech said.

”If we want to give Gozitan people the freedom to choose, we need a level playing field of good opportunities for all,” he added.

Some of the party’s proposals for Gozo include the building of a new 450-bed hospital, an international educational hub based on the island and teleworking centres for employees, dedicated camping sites and adventure parks.

The leader also reiterated the party’s support for a permanent link between Malta and Gozo, calling for “updated studies” that determine the “economic, social and geological” implications of building a tunnel connecting Malta and Gozo.

“After that, I would be willing to launch a referendum on this topic, only after researching, consulting and then listening to the people’s opinions, not behind closed doors without any consultation whatsoever,” the PN leader said.

‘Labour’s calculated, dirty strategy’

Grech claimed that the government has developed a strategy of targeting politicians among the PN’s ranks in a “calculated, Machiavellian and dirty strategy” that aims to deflect attention away from government corruption.

“This is not just mud-slinging, and this is not happening out of coincidence. This is a calculated strategy that will keep on occurring until the election,” the PN leader said, referring to recent court decisions clearing former and current PN MPs Giovanna Debono and Toni Bezzina.

“The story about Toni Bezzina, for example, was simply a cover for more stories coming out about Carmelo Abela,” Grech said, criticising the prime minister for failing to take action on the allegations against the sitting minister.

“If he continues doing nothing about it, we need to ask him; why? Are your hands tied? If so, why? These are the answers Robert Abela must give,” he added.

‘Life begins from conception’

The leader of the opposition doubled down on his party’s stance against abortion, arguing that being against the concept of abortion “is a principle we believe in” as part of the party’s drive to “defend life”.

“We don’t want women to go to jail; we want to protect life. Laws are not there to punish, but to deter. The law today is a deterrent; we did not have cases of women who went to jail in the last 50 years,” Grech stated.

In spite of the party’s hardline stance, Grech insisted that the party does not wish to close its eyes to reality or people’s need for abortion.

“I want to listen to what the challenges for people who seek abortions are, and we want to come up with solutions,” Grech said, adding that one way of doing so would be to make the morning after pill and other contraceptives freely available.