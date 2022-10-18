For many, Malta is the centre of online gambling – and considering the variety of Maltese casinos, it’s hard not to agree.

Home to many well-known providers and one of the most reputable iGaming regulators, it can be difficult to find the very best online casinos in Malta.

But this didn’t stop us from going above and beyond with our research, and finally, we have the results!

The best online casino in Malta right now is Jackpot City - a very well-known brand that offers awesome games, generous bonuses, and an excellent user experience. But there are more casinos that might be worth a try.

Let’s begin.

Best online casinos in Malta

Jackpot City: Best overall

MrGreen: Best game variety

CasinoRex: Best for slots

Casumo: Best for fast payouts

Bitstarz: Best for crypto

LeoVegas: Most attractive tournaments

CasinoLab: Best for blackjack

Spin Casino: Best design

Kassu: Best for progressive jackpot slots

Casoola: Most generous bonuses

1. Jackpot City: Best online casino in Malta overall

Best online casino in Malta overall.

Pros:

€1,600 welcome deposit bonus

500+ casino games

Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority

24/7 live chat function

Cons:

Design could be better

Our number one top pick for the best online casinos in Malta is Jackpot City. Let’s find out why.

Games library: 4.95/5

Jackpot City has a line-up of over 500 casino games from a diverse range of software providers. Whether you're looking for slots or some classic table games like roulette or blackjack, you will find it here. It is fair to say that Jackpot City has something for everyone.

Bonuses and promotions: 4.9/5

New players are eligible for a welcome bonus worth up to €1,600. This is split over your initial four deposits, with a maximum deposit of €400 each time.

You can find other promotions at Jackpot City, too. Make sure to check out their Promotions page to not miss out on the newest opportunities.

Customer service: 4.85/5

There are two ways to contact Jackpot City customer service - via live chat and e-mail. The live chat service is there for more urgent inquiries and is the quickest and most efficient way to get the support you might need.

Jackpot City's customer service team is available 24/7 and in multiple languages. It's definitely one of the best customer support teams out there. If we only had one small gripe, it would just be that they add phone support for a more diverse set of contact methods.

Banking tools: 4.8/5

You can use the following banking options at Jackpot City:

Visa

MasterCard

Interac

iDebit

Trustly

Skrill

Neteller

Jackpot City features a solid set of banking tools that cater to most player bases. If you're looking for the most efficient way of moving your money to and from the casino, we recommend signing up for an e-wallet service like Skrill or Neteller.

2. MrGreen: Best Maltese online casino in Malta for game variety

Best Maltese online casino in Malta for game variety.

Pros:

A generous welcome package with free spins

Variety of casino games from leading providers

Excellent sportsbook

Huge jackpots

Cons:

Banking fees may apply to some methods

If you are looking for an online casino with a variety of games, it's hard to find anything better than MrGreen - you can find it all here!

Games library: 4.95/5

Ever fancied some luck of the ol' Irish?

Without wanting to indulge in offensive cultural stereotypes, you might just find it at MrGreen, an Irish-themed casino and sportsbook packed with gambling fun.

There are over 1,000 games to choose from at MrGreen, including some incredible jackpot slots with winnings worth hundreds of thousands of euros. There's also a sports betting platform available here, too, perfect for those of you who enjoy dabbling in both the casinos and the sportsbook.

Bonuses and promotions: 4.8/5

MrGreen has three different welcome bonuses to choose from if you're a new player. The first is for the regular casino and is a deposit match worth up to €100. You'll also be given 100 free spins to use on eligible slots. Wagering requirements are set at 35x.

The second is for the sportsbook, where two free €10 bets are up for grabs. There are no wagering requirements here, although you can claim some more free spins, which come with their own set of wagering requirements of 35x.

The third and final promo is for the live casino games section.

Customer service: 4.8/5

MrGreen has two separate ways to resolve issues on its website. The first is a comprehensive help center designed to solve most problems without needing to escalate any further.

The second is a 24/7 live chat function, which acts as the main port of call for any and all problems you may encounter.

Banking tools: 4.7/5

These banking options are supported at MrGreen:

MasterCard

Visa

Skrill

Neteller

This really is a back-to-basics type of offering here at MrGreen. Still, they manage to cover both major cards and e-wallets, so they won't be alienating too many players.

3. CasinoRex: Best online casino in Malta for slots

Best online casino in Malta for slots.

Pros:

2,500+ casino games

€1,000 welcome bonus + 100 free spins

Huge range of software developers

Large selection of banking tools

Cons:

No loyalty programme

If you love slots as much as we do, you should check out CasinoRex and what it has to offer.

Games library: 4.75/5

There are thousands of games to choose from at Casino Rex, with most of the library dedicated to virtual slot machines.

We liked that the variety is stunning, boasting partnerships with some of the industry's biggest software developers, including NetEnt, BetSoft, Pragmatic Play, and many more - this guarantees quality like no other.

Bonuses and promotions: 4.7/5

New users can collect a bonus worth up to €1,000. It's split over five deposits and also comes with 20 free spins each time. We found that CasinoRex also has many other exciting bonuses available for its users, including different types of reload promos.

Customer service: 4.8/5

Casino Rex has a 24/7 live chat option available at the bottom right of the page. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like there are any other avenues to get in touch with the customer care team. Although we appreciate them being available around the clock, we'd like to see more options for contact in the future.

Banking tools: 4.9/5

You can use the following banking options at CasinoRex:

Trustly

Visa

MasterCard

Skrill

Neteller

Paysafe Card

Interac

iDebit

SoFort

Jeton

Neosurf

Yandex

Alfa Bank

ecoPayz

Casino Rex's range of banking tools is impressive, to say the least. The only option missing is a cryptocurrency, but we're prepared to let that go, given what's on offer here.

4. Casumo: Best Maltese online casino for fast payouts

Pros:

Quick and efficient banking tools

Cool design

Great for slots

Cons:

Limited live casino options

5. Bitstarz: Best online casino in Malta for crypto

Pros:

Exclusive crypto titles

Amazing bonus giveaways

Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

Cons:

Design could use some update

Ranking methodology for the best online casinos in Malta

Game library:

When working on our list, we focused on several important factors. The first one was game variety.

All the top casinos on this list will feature a healthy library packed with games of all different varieties. It's not just a numbers game, though. The more diverse the selection, the better.

Casino bonuses and promotions:

With the online gambling market as saturated as it is, casino sites have to work harder for your attention and custom. This is especially true when discussing online gambling in Malta, as it is one of the most popular destinations for online gambling.

One of the main ways online gambling sites try to stand out from the rest is by offering exciting welcome bonuses and reload promotions that keep you coming back for more.

Customer service:

You never know just how important customer service is until you have to use it. In this day and age, there are certain features we expect at a minimum.

The first and most important of those is having customer service representatives that are available 24/7. The second is having a live chat function that can connect you with them quickly and efficiently.

Banking tools:

Put simply, this is how you fund your account and how you withdraw from it. The more sources available, the better. But quality matters, too. E-wallets are generally considered the gold standard when it comes to payment methods at online casinos because they often provide the most efficient and quickest service for both depositing and withdrawal.

A similar methodology was used for ranking the following casinos:

Best online casinos in Malta: FAQs

Are online casinos in Malta safe?

Yes. All Malta casino sites that appear on this list are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and are bound by the rules and regulations that are in place to protect bettors.

Which Maltese online casinos offer the most generous bonuses?

We found many exciting bonuses and promotions available for Maltese gamblers, but the one we liked the most was the up to 1,600 euro welcome package at Jackpot City.

Can I play live dealer games at Malta’s top online casinos?

Yes, you can. Some casinos feature more choice and variety than others, but all good casinos will feature some form of live casino action.

What type of online casino games can I play in Malta?

There are a number of casino games available to play online in Malta. Below is a non-exhaustive list:

Slots

Roulette

Blackjack

Poker

Baccarat

Bingo

Some casinos will offer more than this; some will offer less.

Can I get free spins at a Maltese online casino?

Yes. Free spins are often offered as a welcome bonus. As we’ve mentioned before, MrGreen offers 100 free spins with the welcome package.

You may also find free spins offered as part of ongoing promotions for specific casinos.

What are the best online casinos in Malta for me?

While your favourite online casino may be a personal choice, we'd like to think there are specific indicators of quality that may provide you with a better experience than others. We've done our best to outline these in the article.

We've confidently crowned Jackpot City as the top online gambling site for its overall quality, from design to casino bonuses and promotions.

Are the best online casinos in Malta regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)?

Yes, all the best online casino sites in Malta listed here are regulated by MGA.

Comparing the top three best online casinos in Malta

Jackpot City: 500+ casino games, prestigious reputation, €1,600 welcome bonus

MrGreen: 1,000+ casino games, diverse range, €100 welcome bonus.

CasinoRex: 1,000+ casino games, excellent variety of slots, €1,000 welcome bonus

How to sign up at the best online casinos in Malta

Here’s how to sign up for Jackpot City, our top pick:

Step 1 - Register a new online gambling account

Log on to Jackpot City and hit the orange 'Sign Up' button in the middle of the page. Fill out all requested details.

Step 2 - Check your e-mail

You should have been sent an activation email to your address. Click the link inside to validate your account. If you can't find it, check your spam inbox.

Step 3 - Deposit and start playing for real money in Malta

Remember to take advantage of Jackpot City’s superb welcome offer. But most of all, remember to have fun!

So, what are the best online casinos in Malta?

Scouring the web for the best online casinos in Malta can be a tough job, so I guess it's lucky we've done it for you, right?

Using our experience playing casino games and unique ranking methodology, we've crowned Jackpot City as the best online casino available.

But even if Jackpot City doesn't turn out to be a favourite of yours, there are still plenty of other options to choose from.

All that's left to do now is to have fun playing and gamble responsibly.

Disclaimer: We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.