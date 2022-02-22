The body of Nepali Ajay Shrestha, the food-delivery motorcyclist killed when a lorry overturned in Marsa last week, has been released for burial and will leave Malta for Nepal on Thursday.

His body should arrive in Nepal on Saturday allowing his family to start their Hindu mourning ritual, Times of Malta learnt.

Shrestha, 28, died on February 16 when the lorry’s load of scrap metal and a lamp-post hit his Kymco Agility motorbike as he was driving his food delivery motorcycle in the opposite direction on Aldo Moro Road. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Shrestha – known as AJ to friends – had moved to Malta for work in 2018 and was living with Nepali friends in Msida. He celebrated his 28th birthday the week before the accident. Shrestha was a cricket player and coach.

A vigil was held in honour of Ajay Shrestha at the site of the fatal accident. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Devastated by the senseless death, relatives and friends of Shrestha said they wanted answers on why the accident happened. They also called for the fast release of his body for repatriation so that loved ones back home could start a Hindu funeral ritual. The 13-day ritual centres around releasing the soul from the body through cremation, to allow for reincarnation.

The body was released for burial on Monday by the magistrate carrying out the inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, the Nepali community, who had organised a vigil on the accident’s site on the night of the accident, have been raising funds to help cover the repatriation costs as well as to send money to his family in Nepal.

The Tribute to Ajay fundraiser has so far raised over €25,000.