One of the operators of e-scooter rentals, Bolt, is testing a new app feature that discourages tandem riding, the company has announced.

“Riding a scooter designed for one rider with an additional person is a frequent cause of accidents,” Bolt said in a statement.

The new feature uses the same hardware which measures scooter acceleration to detect sudden changes in mass, signalling that more than one person is on the scooter.

In that case, a push notification is sent to the user.

The tandem riding prevention system is part of a wider safety features package, which also includes a cognitive reaction test and a skid braking prevention system.

Bolt is the first company in the world to introduce a tandem riding prevention system and is on its way to obtaining a patent for the feature from the European Patent Office after its submission was accepted, the company said.

According to Transport Malta’s micro-mobility policy, e-scooters can only be used by the driver and may not be used to transport a passenger.

Bolt Malta rental manager Kristian Kobesca said the tandem riding prevention system is a clear sign that the industry is making efforts to make scooters safer and that Bolt wants to work hand in hand with cities and communities.

Mobility NGO Rota president, Daniel Vella, greeted the news and said that e-scooter should be seen as part of the solution.

He called for the need to “encourage use and reduce abuse”.

Adequate infrastructure, such as dedicated lanes, traffic calming measures and designated parking spots are needed, Vella added.

Recently, 12 local councils from the eastern region collectively called for more enforcement to prevent dangerous e-scooter riding and haphazard parking.

St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg said dangerous driving of e-scooters is making elderly residents fear leaving their homes.