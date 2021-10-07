Booster shots for healthcare workers, teachers;

Masks for school children could be scrapped after Christmas;

Just 20 restaurants and bars apply to be vaccine-only

COVID-19 booster shots for healthcare workers and teachers will be rolled out in December, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

Speaking during the opening of a new surgical ward, Fearne said 96% of people in elderly homes have already received their booster.

The booster programme for those with weak immune systems is also progressing steadily, with 71% of eligible people already given the shot.

He said a total of 20,000 booster shots have been given so far.

Fearne said that, from December, the booster programme will be extended to those on the frontline of healthcare, including pharmacists and carers.

The health minister said the booster shot has already proven its worth, as a trend of rising cases in elderly homes in August and September has been reversed.

He said the government has enough vaccine doses to offer booster shots to the entire population.

Mandatory masks in schools

On COVID-19 restrictions in schools, Fearne said the authorities will be gathering case data to assess whether mandatory mask-wearing can be scrapped after the Christmas holidays.

Fearne said the quarantine period for vaccinated students and parents who came in contact with a positive case has been reduced from 14 days to seven.

A 300-person indoor event for vaccinated people taking place on Friday will serve as a pilot study for entertainment events over the Christmas period.

Fearne said all those who attend the event will be tested for COVID-19 as part of the study.

The health minister also announced that 20 restaurants and bars have applied to limit themselves to only admitting vaccinated clients, in exchange for fewer restrictions.

Questioned about a COVID-19 antiviral pill being trialled in the US, Fearne said the government will be following the rollout and is prepared to procure the pill.