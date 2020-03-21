Bank of Valletta’s Ibraġ branch will reopen for normal business on Monday following the health authorities’ all-clear after a COVID-19 scare.

The branch was closed down on Friday and all branch workers were placed in quarantine after one of its employees was feeling unwell.

The employee in question was tested for the COVID-19 virus but the test came back negative, the bank said in a statement.

A bank spokesman said BOV had obtained the clearance to reopen the branch as from Monday.

“Bank of Valletta will take all the necessary measures in the best interest and safety of customers and its staff and is once again encouraging customers to use the many digital channels to effect payments and withdraw cash and to only visit branches for urgent banking requirements.

"Furthermore, it is encouraging people visiting branches to respect social distancing and stay apart at least one metre when queuing,” he said.

Also as from Monday, the bank is introducing a minimum cash withdrawal amount of €500 from its branch outlets to help contain the spread of COVID-19, as it strived to reduce non-essential contact to prevent the virus spread.