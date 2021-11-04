Two pit bulls that mauled to death a 95-year-old woman at her Msida home last year had scars that vets believe could be the remains of wounds suffered in dog fights.

Both dogs were certified as healthy by the vets following the fatal attack, the court heard on Thursday when criminal proceedings resumed against Andre Galea, the dog owner who stands accused of the involuntary homicide of his grandmother, Inez Galea.

Galea had been found lying motionless in a pool of blood on September 7, 2020.

Forensic pathologist Ali Salfraz, who had conducted the post-mortem examination along with a colleague, testified that the victim died of hypovolemic shock due to severe blood loss after being bitten by the dogs.

Nurse Maria Deguara was one of the emergency ambulance responders who rushed to the scene of the attack that afternoon.

She told the court how all those who went to the Msida premises, including the inquiring magistrate, Civil Protection and Animal Welfare officers as well as the medical team, had to wait outside until the animals were led outside by their owner.

Inez, pictured on her 95th birthday in February 2020, and with her pet chihuahua, which was also killed. Photo with permission from the family.

Upon entering the elderly woman’s home, they spotted the victim lying on the floor.

“We realised she was dead. We couldn't do anything else,” said the nurse, adding that the motionless body showed no signs of life.

Earlier, a police constable had ventured into the house with a Civil Protection Department officer.

“It’s rather shocking. I recall the CPD [officer] asking me: where is her leg?” testified PC Jesmond Abela.

The police officer then went outdoors, and soon after noticed two other CPD officers venturing inside.

“But they soon flew back out,” said Abela, recalling the officers saying that “two large dogs” had run towards them.

Those two animals were subsequently handed over by Animal Welfare to two vets at the Ta’ Qali animal hospital where they were thoroughly checked and medically examined in line with animal welfare protocols.

'Both dogs were healthy'

One of those animal doctors, Andrea Grima, took the witness stand on Thursday, explaining how the dogs had been muzzled as a precautionary measure in view of the nature of the case.

The pit bulls did not behave aggressively towards the vets.

“The female was scared, while the male was rather happy,” said the doctor.

Both animals were healthy and all test results were normal.

However, doctors had noted two scars on the female’s face, while the male dog also had scars on the back, one of which was scabbing, indicating that the wound might have been caused some weeks before.

Asked by defence lawyer Charles Mercieca whether she could tell where the scarring came from, the witness said that while it was “difficult” to determine, it “generally came from dog fights.”

Another doctor meanwhile carried out an autopsy on the victim’s pet chihuahua, which suffered extensive puncture wounds when the dogs bit it.

Former Animal Welfare Director Noel Montebello presented several reports drawn up following inspections carried out at the accused’s home, adjacent to that of the victim, ahead of the attack.

“We always found the dogs in good condition,” said Montebello.

Any minor shortcomings flagged to Galea were always addressed but the department had never come across any serious case of animal cruelty, said the witness, also confirming that all the dogs were registered in the accused’s name.

The case, presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, continues.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted. Lawyer Charles Mercieca was defence counsel. Lawyer Mario Mifsud appeared parte civile.