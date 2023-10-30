Subsidies on energy and fuel are set to continue next year, at a cost of €320 million.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said without these energy subsidies, the average family would be paying double what they are paying now.

He said thanks to the subsidy on petrol prices, people are paying €1.34 per litre, while drivers in Italy face prices of €1.94 per litre.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana contrasted these subsidies with how past PN administrations raised electricity tariffs, blaming rising oil prices.

According to an assessment by the Fiscal Advisory Council, the estimated cost of the government subsidies on electricity and petrol prices this year was slashed from €595 million to €262 million.

Thanks to the subsidy, electricity unit prices have remained among the cheapest in the European Union.

However, the generous subsidy has not gone unnoticed in Brussels.

The European Commission in May advised the government to wind down the subsidies and instead focus on reducing its spending deficit.

Caruana himself has warned that the subsidies cannot last forever.

The government has in the past years embarked on efforts to diversify the country's electricity supply.

In August, the environmental regulator greenlit plans for a second interconnector with Sicily.

Malta has also signed a preliminary agreement with Libya for an interconnector between the two countries.