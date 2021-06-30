The government is stalling a new by-law drafted by the Naxxar local council to stop caravans and camper vans from parking permanently along the coast.

Mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami told Times of Malta the council prepared the by-law but the Local Government Ministry, headed by José Herrera, was delaying the process, by, among others, asking the council for an impact assessment of the new rules.

“The council is very concerned about the issue of the caravans along the coast,” the mayor said.

“We cannot do anything about the ones in the boathouse area behind Splash and Fun because the government has regularised them but we are finding great difficulties to issue new rules to stop caravans and campers from spending all summer along the Coast Road,” Muscat Fenech Adami added.

She said that over the years, the council had been insisting with the authorities to take action but hardly found any cooperation or support.

Questions sent to minister Herrera were not answered.

In April, Times of Malta reported how caravans had started “hogging” a public car park in Għallis, on the Coast Road.

The invasion of caravans has become an annual sight near beaches such as Ta’ Fra Ben in Qawra, Żonqor Point, Marsascala, and Mistra Bay, limits of Selmun, with no resolution in sight.

A caravan that has an inbuilt engine can park on public roads just like any standard vehicle which must observe traffic regulations. Caravans without an engine or trailers on their own may only be parked on the road if secured to or towed by a vehicle.

Also in April – after 13 years of putting up with caravans parked in Mistra Bay – restaurateur Claude Camilleri sued the authorities for failing to take action and for allowing “the picturesque bay” to turn into “a slum area”.

Camilleri, owner of Margo’s restaurant located in Mistra Bay, filed a civil case against the police commissioner, the Tourism Authority, Transport Malta, the Lands Authority and the Mellieħa local council, holding them responsible for the damages he suffered along the years due to their inaction.

Last week, Infrastructure Malta placed limestone boulders at Mistra Bay to stop motorists from driving onto the protected pebbled beach or caravan owners parking along the perimeter.

According to Infrastructure Malta, the boulders were placed there in response to a request by the ombudsman – who had investigated the issue – the Environment Authority (ERA) and other entities, to ensure access to the beach.