A cab driver who drove three people from Żebbuġ to Żurrieq, where they allegedly robbed a jeweller and beat him up, described a "weird feeling" that crept over him during that trip.

The Greek national took the witness stand on Friday when proceedings continued against Donna Borg Sciberras, 29, Mohamed Anas Boualam, 37 and Zuhair Hadoumi, 26, who are pleading not guilty to that violent robbery that left jeweller Joseph Carabott “worse than dead”.

The witness, a self-employed taxi driver, identified all three accused as the passengers he picked up from a Żebbuġ residence on August 25 evening. They booked the ride through Bolt.

He picked them up shortly after 6pm and dropped them off close to the Żurrieq church, on Dun Ġużepp Zammit Street, at 6.36pm.

During that ride, Borg Sciberras sat next to him, while the men sat at the back.

“They spoke another language. So I didn't understand what they were saying,” explained the driver, adding he did recall the woman telling him they were headed to Żurrieq to pick up her seven-year-old son.

“But I had mixed feelings… The way the two gentlemen at the back were looking at me made me feel weird.”

Shortly after that trip, he received an “urgent” call from the police headquarters in Floriana. The investigating officer there explained that the police were working on a “really, really serious crime” and asked him for all the details he could supply about that trip.

The driver told them all he knew, also providing footage from his dash cam which proved important in helping the police identify two of the suspects: Borg Sciberras and Anas.

The third suspect had still not been identified, even though his face was visible on the footage, including that retrieved from the robbery scene and the suspects’ pick-up point at Blue Grotto Avenue.

More to follow.