A "calm" Konrad Mizzi kicked off the second meeting of the public accounts committee in a week by again refusing to answer any questions.

Mizzi told the committee of MPs he would not be answering queries pending a ruling by the Speaker.

"I asked for a ruling from the Speaker yesterday. My answer to every question today will be that I will await the Speaker’s ruling", the former minister began the meeting by saying.

Mizzi even refused to confirm public information about the composition of the committee that selected the Electrogas consortium for the 2013 power station project.

PAC chairman Beppe Fenech Adami questioned whether Mizzi ever received kickbacks from committee member David Galea in exchange for government contracts the former minister sent his way.

Hitting 'rock bottom'

The MP accused Fenech Adami of reaching rock bottom with his allegations.

"If you have any proof about your lies, go wherever you want. My position will not change about not answering questions", Mizzi.

Mizzi assured the PN MP that he would remain "calm" in the face of Fenech Adami's accusations.

MPs are analysing a report by the National Audit Office into the deal to grant Electrogas a contract to build and operate a gas-fired power station. Mizzi piloted the deal as energy minister.

On Wednesday, he stormed out of the committee meeting and into the plenary session to demand a ruling from the Speaker, claiming his rights were breached by the questions being asked by opposition MPs.

Mizzi was similarly recalcitrant when asked by PN MP Karol Aquilina about his relationship with Electrogas investor Yorgen Fenech.

"These are your assertions" Mizzi shot back when asked if he was close to Fenech.

"There was no wrongdoing", Mizzi insisted.

A call to Yorgen Fenech about money?

Mizzi would not be drawn into assertions that in the summer of 2018 he bombarded Fenech with phone calls to talk about "money".

Questions about the Panama Papers and plans to receive funds from Fenech's company 17 Black were also stonewalled by Mizzi.

"Did you open an account in Dubai? Did you try to open an account in Dubai? "Do you confirm that you tried to open an account in a Bahamas bank? In a Miami bank? In the BSI Bank in Panama?", Aquilina asked in vani.

The former minister's relationships with energy negotiator Chen Cheng were also left unaddressed by Mizzi.

"Did your wife [Sai Mizzi] introduce you to Chen Cheng?," Aqulina questioned.

"I will await the ruling from the Speaker", Mizzi steadfastly repeated.

Around an hour into the meeting, government and PN MPs sparred over energy prices.

The government MPs boasted about lowering energy bills, with Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo saying the Maltese people voted wholeheartedly to the PN out of Castille in 2013.

Exchanges between Mizzi and Fenech Adami were particularly heated at times.

"We will keep going till the very end", Fenech Adami assured Mizzi in the face of his refusal to answer questions.

"You are a lost cause", Mizzi shot back.

"You could be chairman of the world, I will still not answer", Mizzi added.

Questions about secret trips to Dubai, meetings with Leyla Aliyeva and a London trip with Yorgen Fenech were all met with the stock "I will await the Speaker's ruling" reply.

Queries about the Montenegro wind farm scandal, which saw Mizzi expelled from Labour's parliamentary group, drew similar blanks from the former minister.