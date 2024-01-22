This year’s carnival will pay tribute to ‘Carnival King’ Paul Curmi through an exhibition and documentary during the carnival weekend.

Curmi, known as Pawlu l-Pampalun, was a major presence in Malta’s carnival for decades. He died in November, aged 92.

Best known for his energetic personality and love for song and dance, Curmi reserved his deepest affection for carnival.

This year’s carnival, which will take place between February 9 and 13, will be the first since Curmi's death but organisers say they will ensure that his memory lives on.

An exhibition, ‘Pawlu Curmi ‘Il-Pampalun’: Il-Bniedem u l-Leġġenda’ will be held at Spazju Kreattiv between February 1 and March 3.

The exhibition is a project by Festival Malta, Spazju Kreattiv and Heritage Malta and is curated by historian Mario Coleiro.

A documentary about Curmi, produced in collaboration with Popolin, will be broadcast on TVM on February 7.

Details of the carnival programme were announced by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and members of Festival Malta, on Monday morning.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici on Monday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Bonnici said carnival will not only take place in Valletta and Floriana but also in Ħamrun and for the first time, in Żurrieq.

“Last year’s carnival was huge, but we are working hard to ensure that this year will be bigger and better,” Bonnici said.

The minister said 23 carnival companies are participating this year, a number which has not been reached since the 1980s.

“What makes carnival so strong is the community, and that more towns participate and show enthusiasm towards the loved tradition.”

RELATED STORIES Chinese-themed carnival float, dance performance are this year’s winners in Gozo

KISS congratulate carnival winners on band-themed float

Apart from floats and dances, the activities will include the Qarċilla, a historic carnival tradition focused on poetic farce. It was first performed more than 250 years ago, and the tradition has been revived in recent years. This year’s theatrical event is directed and produced by Joseph Galea and written by Ċikku l-Poplu. It will be staged in Triq l-Ordinanza and is free of charge.

Carnival artistic director Jason Busuttil said that this year’s edition will feature a record number of participants for the dance competitions.

For more information about the carnival programme you can visit www.festivals.mt/karnival