The Chamber of Advocates is seeking to establish all the facts surrounding a boastful claim by a cash-for-passports lawyer about his ties with top government officials prior to committing itself publicly on the matter.

Jean Philippe Chetcuti was secretly filmed by an undercover French journalist explaining how files pertaining to problematic passport applicants could be given a new lease of life with a nod and a wink from the right minister.

Since the document aired on Sunday, law firm Chetcuti Cauchi Advisory Ltd has had its passport sale licence suspended.

Police have so far declined to say if they are investigating the firm for trading in influence, which Chetcuti Cauchi denies.

Dr Chetcuti has claimed the French documentary mistranslated his words.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Chamber of Advocates president Louis Degabriele gave his assurance that the chamber is actively following the matter and what is being reported in the media. He said the chamber has asked for a translation of the interview to establish exactly what was stated and the context of those statements.

“It would certainly be premature to make any comments at this stage when a number of investigations by different authorities are still under way,” Dr Degabriele said.

Junior minister Julia Farrugia, who was identified as one of Dr Chetcuti’s friends in government, has played down her relationship with the lawyer. Ms Farrugia oversees the passport sales scheme.

A promotional video about the controversial scheme uploaded by the law firm prior to the documentary shows it does enjoy access to the top echelons of power: the video features both Ms Farrugia and Dr Chetcuti singing the scheme’s praises in Castille, including in an area where the Cabinet meets.

Ms Farrugia insisted this week she had never used her influence to meddle in the sale of passports.

Fielding questions from reporters, Ms Farrugia said she had no reason to fear an inquiry, as she had always acted in good faith and above board.

Her assurances held little sway with civil society group Repubblika, however. On Saturday, the NGO said it had written to the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life and asked him to investigate Ms Farrugia Portelli over her involvement in the promotional video.

The scheme’s regulator has confirmed that a review of all the applications received by Chetcuti Cauchi is under way.