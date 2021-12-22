Health Minister Chris Fearne on Wednesday scrapped rumours that Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has resigned.

"There is a lot of fake news and stories going around, just a few hours ago I saw a post that Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has resigned, this is absolutely not true," Fearne said.

The minister was speaking on One TV programme Kalamita soon after Malta registered a record of 582 new COVID-19 cases.

He said it is important to stick to science and facts, not fictional rumours on social media.

"I was with Gauci just this morning, today is also her birthday, but we were working and discussing the way forward."

Fearne said cases are expected to increase, same as is happening in Europe and around the world.

Omicron not yet detected

“Malta is not special, as cases abroad increase, so will they in Malta. We expected this. Until now, no cases of Omicron have been detected but we expect to find a case in the coming days,” he said.

“It is not a question of whether it will happen, but when. And when it does we are equipped and ready to take the next step.”

He said that in spite of the higher number of cases, the number of people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital and ITU is under control.

His comments contrast with what public health consultant Tanya Melillo said earlier - that Mater Dei is reaching "breaking point".

The minister also emphasised the importance of the booster.

Booster will offer protection against Omicron

“This summer and autumn we had the vaccine, the first and second doses protected the Maltese against the Delta variant. The booster will protect us from Omicron, and we have enough boosters for everyone."

Applications for the booster dose are currently open to the 35+ population but very soon they will be open to everyone who is over 18, the minister said.

He said that the booster will give individuals protection against the virus for months, as well as protection against the highly transmissible new variant.

"It is important to take the booster. If you are at an applicable age, go and apply."

Fearne also reminded viewers that there were still restrictions in place.

"No more than four households can gather together in a residence. This is one measure that is still in place, so let us stick to it."

He also emphasised that if people are not feeling well they should get tested.

"If you are not found positive you can have peace of mind, but if you are positive you must stay indoors and isolate." He said that for people who have been in contact with a positive individual but have themselves tested negative, the quarantine period has been reduced from 14 to seven days.

Fearne said the majority of cases being found had mild or no symptoms, with most finding out they are positive only after taking a swab they needed to travel.

"If you are worried that the cases are increasing, register for the booster, it will reduce the spread of the virus," the minister insisted as he once again urged everyone to adhere to the restrictions in place.

"We will take any measures that need to be taken to safeguard our health but they must be followed by everyone," he stressed.

President George Vella, who was due to appear on the programme on Thursday, is currently in isolation after being in contact with a COVID-positive patient.