Problems with Comino being overcrowded, flooded with deckchairs and full of litter will be solved "by next summer", Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has said.

“Things will be different, especially by next summer, this means we will not have the same issues we had this summer,” Bartolo told Times of Malta.

Earlier this month, more than 100 activists descended on Comino bay to protest against the rampant commercialisation of Blue Lagoon. It was the second protest of the summer, with activists having cleared the bay of deckchairs and umbrellas in June.

Protestors want an end to the commercialisation that has spoiled Comino's natural charm, a stop to large boats bringing hundreds of visitors to the ecologically sensitive Blue Lagoon and strict rules to rein in sunbed and deckchair operators.

Moviment Graffitti has pushed for a number of demands to safeguard the island, one being that deckchairs and umbrellas are restricted to 30 per cent of the Blue Lagoon, with operators only setting them up when asked to by a paying client.

When asked if the minister will take on the NGO’s proposal, Bartolo said discussions and works are ongoing to ensure that a holistic and sustainable plan for Comino is set up.

“There are meetings with the committee, which is made up of a number of stakeholders to push forward this holistic plan for all of Comino,” he said.

Bartolo notes Comino's economic importance

He also repeated that "Comino is not just Blue Lagoon" - a phrase which he repeatedly used last year when he was shown a video highlighting the deckchair problem at the bay.

Bartolo said there must be a balance between respecting the island’s environment but also Comino's economic importance.

The Malta Tourism Authority, which Bartolo is responsible for, has refused to provide information about the private operators granted concessions to rent deckchairs at the Blue Lagoon.

The Shift News has reported that members of Bartolo's family own a ferry business that runs daily transfers between Mellieħa and Comino. The minister has denied having any conflict of interest.

The MTA told Times of Malta that the information was commercially sensitive and rejected a Freedom of Information request to provide details.

Waste on Comino

Bartolo said the tourism ministry is working hand in hand with the Gozo Ministry to implement measures to ensure there is a better waste management system in Comino.

One of the main proposals Moviment Graffitti is pushing for are strict waste rules and daily waste collection.

Bartolo said many of Comino's waste problems were due to people littering.

“We are making sure there are more daily clean-ups happening. Unfortunately, despite bins being available, there are still people who do not use them but leave their waste in places which are not easy to access,” he said.

“We call for cooperation from everyone, if there is a bin use it. If we really want to solve these issues we have in Comino, everyone must do their part. The government is doing its part and we expect the general public to also be responsible.”

He said further proposals of the Comino management plan will be announced later on as logistics are still being worked on.