A prolonged delay in the launching of an annual government film fund for Maltese filmmakers was due to “necessary changes” to the scheme, according to film commissioner Johann Grech.

The commissioner was addressing a news conference on the launch of Creative Malta, which has been described as a “new” government fund of €600,000 set to help support local screen or television productions.

The amount is the same as had been available in the previous local film fund, ‘ScreenMalta’.

Video: Jonathan Borg

Asked if Creative Malta is replacing ScreenMalta, Grech said it is a new scheme that is “meeting the challenges and needs of local industry” and the result of discussions with local and international members of the industry.

Pressed to say whether one scheme was replacing the other, Grech insisted Creative Malta is new. He said the guidelines of the scheme, which were not available at the time of writing, should be read.

Creative Malta will work through an 'open call' system and Grech said the scheme will be open for the year.

No stakeholders or national film producers were present for the launch.

The launch comes after local filmmakers called out the Malta Film Commission for failing to launch this year’s annual €600,000 government film fund, leaving many creatives unable to work while projects piled up.

Asked what caused the delay, Grech said that, as of today, filmmakers can apply for funding under Creative Malta.

"We needed to push for the changes which were needed," Grech said.

Apart from the funds only being made available at the end of the year, the budget has also not been increased, in spite of promises by the commissioner to the industry that it will be.

Following these promises, only the same amount - €600,000 - was allocated in the national Budget 2023.

Grech said the commission and the Ministry will continue to lobby "every day" for more funding.

Grech said at the launch the new scheme will open more doors and opportunities for those wishing to start a career in the industry and needing financial support.

"We want to show that the industry is open to everyone, not just a few," he said.