Former Malta coach Devis Mangia has been found guilty of improper conduct but not sexual harassment.

An investigation was carried out by the Safeguarding Board of the Malta Football Association.

It found sufficient evidence to support the allegation of improper conduct but not enough to back the claim of sexual harassment, the Malta FA said in a statement.

The Italian coach was relieved of his duties in September after two national team players reported him for improper conduct. He was immediately suspended, pending an investigation, and the case was referred to the police.

Mangia denied all claims of misconduct.

The Malta FA launched an inquiry and referred the case to the safeguarding officer who was tasked with investigating the allegations made, gather information, and compile a report about the case.

A decision on the claims made against Mangia was submitted to the MFA on Thursday and was made public by the local football governing body.

In its statement, the Malta FA said that no evidence had been found to support the allegations of sexual harassment against Mangia.

“The board did not find sufficient evidence to support the allegation of sexual harassment. The board did not find sufficient evidence to support the allegation of grooming," the statement said.

However, "the board did find sufficient evidence to support the allegation of improper conduct”.

It said Mangia will be temporarily suspended from any football activity in Malta until he enrols in a course on professional boundaries, which he must complete within six months.

Mangia may appeal the decision.

The Malta FA has since appointed Michele Marcolini as his successor.

Mangia was appointed Malta national team head coach in 2019 and has overseen a rare positive streak in Malta’s national football team performances, lifting the team from 184th in the FIFA World Rankings to 169.

The Italian had signed a contract until December 2023.