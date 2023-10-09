The government is looking to introduce minimum standards on pet sitting, boarding, breeding, and grooming following recommendations by the Animal Welfare Commission in 2021.

A White Paper was published on Monday morning in which the animal rights ministry is asking people for their opinions and suggestions by November 6.

"This is a milestone that continues to put animal welfare at the top of our policy," parliamentary secretary for animal rights Alicia Bugeja Said said.

The consultative document comes over two years after animal rights commissioner Alison Bezzina appealed for legislation to regulate the sector and a year after the Malta SPCA made similar calls.

Asked about the wait, Bugeja Said said several stakeholders were consulted before the White Paper was drafted.

These include people who provide pet-sitting services, veterinarians, the Animal Welfare Commission and the general public, Bugeja Said said.

"I wouldn't call it a delay; I would call it a process," she said.

"The hasty cat makes blind kittens," the parliamentary secretary said, using the Maltese adage.

The document proposes new legislation on pet grooming, boarding, breeding and sitting.

Under the proposed legislation, pet sitters must register with the Animal Welfare Directorate, provide suitable accommodation, and have sufficient knowledge of the animals they work with.

At least one person must have a certificate in Animal First Aid.

Boarding establishments, which are larger facilities, must have activities that "guarantee the well-being of animals using the facilities" under the new regulations.

They must also have emergency evacuation plans, and animals must be inspected at least twice daily.

Dog breeders who breed more than one litter in two consecutive years must also register under the new rules with the directorate.

Bitches must be older than 18 months and younger than six to breed and can only breed three times in their life.

Puppies must remain with their mother for at least eight weeks.

Pet groomers must be registered, maintain records of the animals they groomed, and have a groomer's license.

The new regulations come in the wake of several animal welfare tragedies.

In late August, a dog, Kim, was found dead at the edge of the Għarb cliffs in Gozo on Sunday. He was under the care of a dog sitter.

Ruby- a small black female Staffie, went missing from the same dog daycare in July.

In 2021, police officers and animal welfare officials rescued 45 dogs from a residence turned puppy mill.

Antonio Vella was fined €20,000 and banned from keeping dogs for 25 years after being found guilty of neglect. He was also handed a two-year prison sentence suspended for four years.

Consultations can be submitted here.