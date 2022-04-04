The indifference shown to those on the margins of society is a recurring leitmotif in the thought of Pope Francis.

In 2013, he decried the globalisation of indifference, the “culture of comfort, which makes us think only of ourselves, makes us insensitive to the cries of other people”.

This is, perhaps, an attitude that is all too familiar here in Malta.

Do not discard those 'despised' by society: Pope at the Floriana granaries

During his much-anticipated visit, Pope Francis seems to have struck right at the heart of what ails this nation.

On a sunny but windy day, the metaphor of the compass rose seemed particularly apt.

The winds of the north, Pope Francis said, remind us of the European Union and “the importance of working together, of preferring cohesion to division, and of strengthening the shared roots and values that have forged Maltese society in its uniqueness”.

The west reminds us of the ideals of freedom and democracy we claim to embrace.

The south is a reminder of the movement of people from Africa to Europe in search of hope.

He called for more concrete action, warning that “the mare nostrum should not become the biggest cemetery of Europe”.

The east – the land of sunrise – is now threatened by the “dark shadows of war.”

The pope’s strongest words were directed towards “some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests” who is “provoking and fomenting conflicts”. He also mentioned the humanitarian tragedies that seem to have been forgotten, such as Yemen and Syria.

These words were particularly apt since our compass seems to be skewed.

Our public debates tend to be bland, uninspiring and insular.

For example, discussions on the war in Ukraine are scant, except when this concerns rising prices.

Migration is only spoken of in terms of a burden.

The pope visited a country where justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia and Lassana Cisse is still elusive. In this same country, in a political rally for a sitting minister, a former minister described politicians as thieves – this was used as a badge of pride.

In this context, Pope Francis’ words were remarkably refreshing. He spoke of the need for law and legality, of values such as honesty, justice, duty and transparency – “essential pillars of a mature civil society”.

The pope warned of a landscape blighted by construction speculation, which can compromise our environment and future.

His visit raises the vital question: what is the logic which guides our actions on a personal, national and international level? Is it the logic of profit that responds to the “needs created by consumerism”?

Is it the logic of utility that prevents us from defending life and discarding the “rightful dignity of workers, the elderly and sick”? Is it the logic of power that leads to conflict? Is it the logic of war and conflict that skews political priorities?

He challenged us to “ensure that religious practices do not get reduced to relics from the past” but become an “expression of a living, open faith that spreads the joy of the Gospel”.

Ultimately, it will be up to us to allow Pope Francis’ visit to challenge our attitudes and inspire us to adopt the logic of shared humanity.

His parting words at the Peace Laboratory seem to be a rallying call against this pervading insularity:

“Let us not be tricked by those who say ‘nothing can be done, ‘such problems are too big for us’, ‘I care for myself, and the others care for themselves’… let us answer the challenges concerned with humanity.”