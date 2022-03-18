Friday is day 26 of the general election campaign. We will be reporting the day's political events as they happen.

Read past blogs: Day one | day two | day three | day four | day five | day eight | day nine | day 10 | day 11 | day 12 | day 15 | day 16 | day 17 | day 18 | day 19 | day 22 | day 23 | day 24 | day 25

Spotted something worth noting? Get in touch at newsroom@timesofmalta.com

Live blog

Fearne's clinical gift to his constituents

3.04pm Last week, our reporter Claire Farrugia revealed that almost half of all ministerial press conferences held during the electoral campaign concerned initiatives in ministers’ own constituencies.

Here’s another one – Labour candidate and Health Minister Chris Fearne inaugurating a health clinic in Tarxien, which happens to be part of the 4th district that he is contesting.

Malta’s four COVID polling stations

2.31pm If you’ve got COVID or are in quarantine on election day, you’ll be casting your vote in one of four distinct polling centres.

They will be set up at

Smart City, Ta’ Qali, Life Sciences Park (outside Mater Dei Hospital) Xewkija racecourse in Gozo

People in quarantine and those who are self-isolating because they are COVID-positive will be kept apart.

More here.

Volt's mental health drive

2.08pm Volt Malta says it wants a total revamp of Malta’s systems to tackle mental health.

‘‘With roughly one in every four people in Malta living mental health difficulties, we need to ensure mental healthcare is given as much importance as physical healthcare’’, candidate Alexia DeBono (district 8 and 9) said.

Among its proposals:

More mental healthcare facilities for youths and minorities

Creating four psychiatric regional clinics

Totally remodelling and rebranding Mount Carmel

More focus on mental health education in secondary school

Adding all psychiatric medications to the government formulary

ADPD's message to young voters

1.58pm Students are fed up with being ignored by politicians.

That’s the message some such students delivered to ADPD representatives on Friday.

ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo had a simple reply to that (justified) complaint: the party needs to be represented in parliament if it is to enact their wishes.“Nobody knows what the future holds in store, but our actions can determine it,” he said.

All ADPD candidates have endorsed a pledge to give children a greater voice in policymaking. Volt candidates have also endorsed the pledge, as have a handful of politicians from each of the large parties.

Robert Abela's FATF hopes

1.45pm It was Robert Abela’s turn to visit MCAST today, and the Labour leader was all smiles as he met with students.

The PM and Labour leader revealed that FATF assessors will be visiting Malta next month, and spoke with a degree of optimism about the organisation’s June plenary session.

There is hope that Malta will “get the result we are all hoping for” during that session, he said. Read: get off the greylist.

More about that here.

Robert Abela meets with students. But where's his mask? Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Bernard Grech’s carrots and sticks

1.20pm The PN leader was on F Living this afternoon, where he answered questions about the PN’s various proposals for the country.

Among other things, he compared running a country to positive parenting.

“I don’t believe in the politics of restraint, I believe in the politics of opportunity,” he said as he defended the party’s decision to not limit construction rights - something the Labour Party also argues.

Grech went on to say how he and his wife raised their kids by offering them incentives for good behaviour, rather than threatening punishment.

The question is: will mega-developers be won over by carrots when they’ve already gobbled up the main course?

Nature Trust wants greener education

11.51am Education for Sustainable Development is being neglected or treated as an afterthought by politicians, Nature Trust believes.

The eNGO is responsible for some of the most significant initiatives in this sector – things like EkoSkola, Young Reporters for the Environment and Learning About Forests.

But these initiatives are still treated as extra-curricular activities, with teachers using up their own spare time to teach them. That needs to change and ESD brought into the mainstream curriculum, Nature Trust believes.

The eNGO also has another, fairly straightforward request: to encourage more outdoor learning. Students need to see, smell, touch nature if they are to really appreciate it.

“How can individuals be expected to value something that have never (or rarely) experienced?” Nature Trust asks.

Evarist's morning reflections, in book form

11.35am Evarist Bartolo (districts 10 and 12) is a big fan of the early morning Facebook post. This morning's post, for instance, had Malta's foreign affairs minister sharing Freddie Portelli lyrics.

Now Bartolo has compiled a bunch of those posts into a book, just in time for the election. 'Sliem u Saħħa' features a selection of Bartolo's Facebook posts from the past five years.

Among those endorsing the book is former EU commissioner (and Labour minister) Karmenu Vella, who said he starts his daily routing with Bartolo's posts.

ADPD jogs people's memory

11am ADPD has published a document with salient points from its manifesto, reminding the electorate of its "realistic proposals".

These are some of its proposals, with more details here:

A full-time Parliament.

Party donations limit of €25,000 is decreased to €5,000.

Constitutional mechanism ensuring gender balance applies to all parties.

President elected by electoral college composed of MPs and local council representatives.

Attached files ADPD's proposals at a glance

Removal of article 2 of the Constitution regarding religion.

Constitutional protection to safeguard the environment.

Bays used for swimming and recreation kept free of commercial development.

Aid given to companies is tied to environmentally friendly investment.

Grants or interest-free loans for the purchase of bicycles, electric bikes and scooters.

More enforcement to ensure all new buildings have adequate well facilities.

LGBTIQ+ families depicted objectively in the curriculum.

Stipends pegged to half the national minimum wage.

No photos please!

10.20am With voting set to kick off tomorrow for those who won't be able to cast their vote on the 26th, the Electoral Commission is reminding us all that the use of mobile phones, cameras and photographic equipment in polling places is prohibited.

Anyone caught using such equipment could be fined or imprisoned.

File photo of people waiting to vote during the 2017 election: DOI - Jeremy Wonnacott

Do you know who's contesting your district?

9.40am If you're one of the lucky ones who hasn't received incessant calls and mail from electoral candidates in your district, and therefore have no idea who is contesting your locality, our district series might help you out with your decision. So far we've published four:

District 1 - The election's barometer

District 2 - Labour’s red fortress

District 3 - Labour Party candidates to fight it out

District 4 - Battle for the votes of Mizzi and Parnis

Gearing up for the last week of campaigning

8.55am With a handful of days left until the cessation of electoral activity 24 hours before voting kicks off on March 26, campaigning is expected to intensify.

The broadcasting authority has just informed us that on Tuesday, TVM and Radju Malta will air so-called 'final messages' from representatives of ABBA, ADPD, Partit Popolari and Volt Malta. These will be followed by 'final messages' from independent candidates Noel Apap, Nazzareno Bonnici, Arnold Cassola and Jane Chircop.

The statements will be aired at 9pm.

What's on today?

8.45am Good morning and welcome to one of the last live blogs for this electoral campaign.

Today's agenda includes a 10am visit by Arnold Cassola at Junior College in Msida.

Later, at around 6pm, the independent candidate is planning on attending a talk by former German MEP Michael Cramer themed The iron curtain bicycle track at NSTS, University Street, Msida.

Both political parties are also expected to hold mass events today.

Bernard Grech is expected to drop by at Safi, next to the locality's main church at 5.30pm, and he will later address party supporters in Attard at around 6pm.

Robert Abela is meanwhile meant to meet party supporters in Vjal il-Kottoner, Fgura, at 6.30pm and Pjazza Narbona, Qormi at 8pm.