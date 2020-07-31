Socar’s Turab Musayev did have a controlling interest in Cifidex Ltd despite his denials, emails uncovered by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation show.

Musayev has previously denied such interest and has threatened the media, including Times of Malta, through his London lawyers at Atkins Thomson.

Times of Malta reported in January he resigned from the Electrogas board in December, soon after Yorgen Fenech was charged with complicity in Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Musayev represented Azerbaijan’s interest in Electrogas Malta Ltd, the corrupt energy company slain journalist Caruana Galizia was investigating, the foundation said.

He was a business associate of Yorgen Fenech, the Electrogas shareholder and former director and owner of 17 Black. He stands charged with commissioning Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Musayev used Cifidex, a Seychelles company, to buy 99% of the shares in Montenegro’s Mozura wind farm for €2.9m in 2015 and to sell them, two weeks later, to Enemalta plc for €10.3m.

Cifidex purchased the wind farm shares with €3m borrowed from 17 Black, Fenech’s United Arab Emirates company. After Cifidex sold the shares to Enemalta, the offshore company repaid the €3m to 17 Black plus an additional €4.6m “profit share”.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation searched for all domains ever registered that contained the word “cifidex” and found cifidex.com and cifidexrenewables.com, which were registered between 2014 and 2018.

Both domains’ registration had expired over two years ago.

RELATED STORIES Journalists' body condemns all threats of SLAPP action

The foundation registered the two domains and set up automatic “catch-all” email forwarding for both.

The set-up forwarded any email sent to any address linked to either domain directly to the foundation. The foundation then received automated weekly emails from an online backup service, reporting the status of a scheduled backup from the Gmail account of stefano.panniello@cifidex.com to the OneDrive account of Turab Musayev.

Although Musayev’s registration of the cifidex.com domain had expired, the automated reporting service kept running because it was installed to the cifidex.com G Suite account.

G Suite is a set of services provided by Google that allows applications such as Gmail and Google Drive to be used with any domain. Once G Suite is set up with a domain, the account remains active and partially usable after the domain expires.

The automated weekly emails received by the foundation provide documentary evidence that Musayev did have a controlling interest in Cifidex, and further evidence that Musayev and Fenech were part of an organisation that set out to defraud the Maltese public, the foundation said.

.