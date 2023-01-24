The eNGO Friends of the Earth Malta (FoEM) is organising the second edition of its environmental film festival, Ċine’Ambjent, on February 4 and 5 at the Valletta Design Cluster.

The non-profit film festival provides local communities with a wide range of new and thought-provoking environmental films over a two-day programme.

The documentaries show how climate activists and indigenous communities from different countries in the global south are leading their fight against extreme weather events due to climate change, corporate exploitation of natural resources or to protect their water from diversion and contamination. In doing so, they fight for their survival and right to exist.

The festival will kick off on February 4 with the screening of Thank You for the Rain (Kenya) which covers five years of the life of Kisilu Musya, a Kenyan farmer who has made his way from a father to a climate activist on the global stage. After the film, Stefano Moncada will engage in a discussion on the topic of climate-induced migration.

A still from Uma: A Water Crisis in Bolivia.

The second screening will be Uma: A Water Crisis in Bolivia which combines the confrontation between the Andean indigenous communities and the government, women’s stories of displacement and resistance, and the struggle for the right to clear water.

The festival will continue with a cultural after-party with world music by DJ Nil Nisi Bonum and food by the Migrant Women’s Association at Maori, Valletta.

On February 5, the documentary Anote’s Ark (Kiribati), will be shown at 1pm. Kiribati nation has become the first nation under the threat of entirely disappearing because of sustained sea level rise caused by climate change. The film will be followed by a discussion with John Paul Cauchi.

Ċine’Ambjent will close with the film Delikado (Philippines) which tells the story of Bobby, Tata and Nieves, three magnetic leaders who risk their lives in David versus Goliath-style struggles trying to stop politicians and businessmen from destroying the Philippines’ “last ecological frontier”.

More information on schedule, tickets and registration can be found on the FoE Malta website. For enquires, e-mail info@foemalta.org.