European policy advisor Glenn Micallef will be the next head of secretariat to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Micallef currently assists the prime minister when in Brussels.

He had formerly served as head of the EU secretariat in the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Micallef will replace Clyde Caruana as head of secretariat, who is himself taking on the post of Finance Minister after the resignation of Edward Scicluna.

The Prime Minister's head of secretariat, until recently known as chief of staff, is historically one of the most powerful individuals within government and is responsible for the day-to-day running of the Office of the Prime Minister.

The title was changed to head of secretariat following the resignation of Keith Schembri after he was questioned as part of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation back in November 2019.