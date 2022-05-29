Failed election candidates splurged nearly €250,000 between them on their unsuccessful campaigns.

An analysis of the sworn declarations submitted by all those who stood for the general election last March showed that Labour’s unelected candidates dished out €143,000 while the PN’s candidates spent a more modest €88,000.

The candidates who contested the election as independents or on behalf of other political parties, parted with just €15,500 in all.

Among Labour’s unsuccessful candidates, veteran politician José Herrera was the biggest spender, with a whopping €18,822.

Most of his expenses related to printing (€3,141), advertising (€3,597) and stationery (€5,755). He also spent close to €3,000 on hiring of venues for his events.

Herrera, who has retired from politics and returned to his legal profession, did not submit any receipts to back up his declared campaign expenses.

RELATED STORIES Snakes and ladders: the candidates who made it, the ones who failed

How much did PL, PN candidates spend in the election campaign?

Candidates James Grech, a banker, and newbie Edward Cassar Delia, a sports doctor, were the next big spenders for Labour, forking out €18,393 and €18,308.42 respectively.

The bulk of Cassar Delia’s spending, almost €14,500, was on advertising while Grech spent nearly €7,000 on printed material, nearly €2,000 each on advertising and stationery and over €4,000 to cover hiring costs. Grech claimed campaign expenses incurred since he launched in 2020.

Labour's other big spenders

Another relatively big spender was former minister Evarist Bartolo, doling out close to €16,000 on his campaign.

Former MP Jean Claude Micallef lost out on a seat in parliament by just 19 votes during the casual election on his home district despite spending €14,550 on his campaign. He did not submit any receipts.

Another relatively big spender was former minister Evarist Bartolo, doling out close to €16,000 on his campaign

Long-time Labour politician Joe Mizzi spent a considerable sum on his campaign but has now retired from politics. His spend of nearly €10,000 included €210 on 200 yellow carnations and two bouquets for Women’s Day.

Mizzi’s main expenditure was €8,000 on bulk SMS messages but he also submitted receipts for several supermarket items including Barilla pasta, Knorr cubes, butter, sliced bread, polpa, tomato paste and other inexpensive items such as two packets of Haribo sweets.

Highest expenditure by PN's unsuccessful candidates

On the PN’s side, the highest expenditure was by Alex Perici Calascione, at €9,295.80, while Francine Farrugia’s campaign expenses amounted to €8,402.70.

Others were former Siġġiewi mayor Alessia Psaila Zammit, who has since quit the PN in spite of spending €5,600, former MP Maria Deguara who forked out €5,314, former Valletta mayor Christian Micallef, who spent almost €5,000, Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat with €4,780, and MZPN president Joe Grech who paid out nearly €4,400.

The PN’s David Pace Ross and Silvio Brincat had campaign bills of just €43 and €40 respectively.

Among the independent candidates or those who contested on behalf of the smaller parties, the highest spenders were Arnold Cassola, whose campaign spend amounted to €3,300, and Alternattiva Demokratika chairman Carmel Cacopardo, with just over €1,200.

Patrijotti Maltin chief Paul Salomone spent just under €600 while ABBA leader Ivan Grech Mintoff was out of pocket by a mere €180.