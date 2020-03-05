Hundreds of people have gathered at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church in Valletta to pay their last respects to Miriam Pace.

The 54-year-old died on Monday after her house collapsed on to a construction site next door.

Her husband, Carmel, and two children Ivana and Matthew, were joined by family, friends and politicians in the packed church.

The large crowd of people filled up every corner of the Valletta church, with some even having to stand outside. The Pace family have been active in the Valletta church community for years.

Carmel Pace, supported by his daughter, Ivana at the funeral. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Archbishop Charles Scicluna presided over the funeral, which was also attended by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Adrian Delia, among other dignitaries.

In his homily, the archbishop described the victim as a "devoted mother" and said that all people want is to be “safe in their own homes." He added: "may she now have a home that will never collapse".

Hundreds of people joined the Pace family in mourning the death of Miriam. Photos: Chris Sant Fournier Archbishop Charles Scicluna asked to officiate at the funeral Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia was among the mourners

Reflecting the mood of the country, angered that the latest in a spate of house collapses resulted in a death, he asked: “Did Miriam have to die for the problems to become clear?”

The archbishop also called on the authorities to step up their efforts to ensure such tragedies did not happen again.

Earlier, he told Times of Malta of his anger over the death and criticised the government for failing to protect its people.

Applause greets the coffin as family and friends celebrate the life of Miriam Pace. Video: Claire Caruana

Two people remain under arrest over the collapse and a panel has been set up to review the laws and oversight procedures surrounding the construction industry.

After the incident, it emerged that there had been no site visits because the works had gone ahead without the Planning Authority being notified.

A magisterial inquiry is underway to establish the exact cause of the death.