Two men arrested and then released on bail as part of investigations into last Monday's building collapse tragedy in Ħamrun have been re-arrested, the police said Thursday.

Another four people who had been under arrest are now all on bail but continue to be questioned.

The police did not say give information on who those under re-arrest are.

An architect, a site technical officer and two workers employed by a contractor were arrested shortly after the building collapse which killed mother-of-two Miriam Pace on Monday afternoon.

Two contractors hired by the developer were arrested on Tuesday.

The tragedy has forced the government to review construction industry laws it had itself introduced last July. There have also been calls for the resignation of Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, who introduced the regulations in July.

Mirian Pace's funeral will be held on Thursday afternoon.

Times of Malta reported Thursday that those arrested so far have told the police that no digging was taking place on the neighbouring building site at the time of the collapse.

The site was being cleared of layers of soil and dust, those arrested said during a lengthy interrogation.