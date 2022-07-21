The findings of a probe into claims a PN official conspired with a “fat cat” to silence an election candidate will be published “at a later stage”, the Nationalist Party said.

Answering questions by Times of Malta, a PN spokesperson confirmed the investigation by the ethics commission has been concluded.

The probe by the party’s ethics commission was triggered on the back of claims made by St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg in May.

Without naming anyone, Buttigieg had claimed that an “unelected PN official” promised the “fat cat” that the mayor, a vocal critic of rampant construction, would be “shut up”.

Buttigieg’s reference to the “unelected official” was widely understood to be a reference to Ray Bezzina, the former right-hand man to PN leader Bernard Grech.

In May, Bezzina demanded an investigation by the ethics commission while denying any wrongdoing.

Both Bezzina and Buttigieg subsequently testified, with the Nationalist mayor sticking to his guns by refusing to name the “fat cat” and PN official he was referring to.

The failed PN candidate, who unsuccessfully campaigned in the 9th and 10th districts, has said publicly that revealing names could compromise the source who tipped him off about what was said during this meeting.

Buttigieg also claimed he had been sidelined by the party during the election and questioned whether the alleged request could have led to such a move.

The PN’s spokesperson said the conclusions of the probe, which happened only recently, will be published at a later stage after all internal procedures, including a presentation to the PN’s administrative council, are completed.

The internal presentation of the conclusions is expected to take place next week.