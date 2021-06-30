Five people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight and there were no recoveries for the third day in a row, according to health authorities' data.

The new cases were found on a day when healthcare workers carried out 2,374 swab tests.

No COVID-19-linked deaths have been reported since June 17.

This means that Malta's known active COVID-19 cases have now risen to 45. One week ago that figure stood at 27.

Vaccinations

A total of 320,604 people residing in Malta are fully vaccinated against the virus, while 664,859 single shots of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered so far.

Healthcare workers administered 5,371 vaccine doses on Tuesday.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Wednesday that Malta has a new vaccination target in light of the spread of the Delta variant abroad and is now aiming to fully vaccinate 85% of those eligible. He said that more than 80% have already been vaccinated.

Malta is gearing up to start welcoming fully vaccinated British tourists with the authorities predicting the arrival of 150,000 British people in the coming months.

But British families hoping to travel to Malta for a holiday this summer have been told they will have to leave their unvaccinated teenage children behind.

And they faced further complications on Thursday, as authorities announced they would only accept a paper version of the UK's certificate, which is posted out to homes.

The authorities have meanwhile ironed out technical difficulties to allow Malta's vaccine certification system to be connected to an EU-wide one come July 1.