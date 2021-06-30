Malta is only allowing in UK travellers with NHS COVID vaccine certificates that were received by post, in a last-minute update by the local authorities.

UK tourists were initially told they could fly to Malta as of today if they were fully vaccinated, in a bid to curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

However, the Maltese authorities updated the requirement late on Tuesday, with the UK government office informing nationals to "use the letter version of the NHS COVID Pass to demonstrate your vaccination status for entry into Malta".

The update was also flagged by the British High Commission, which told social media users that entry requirements were decided by the Maltese government.

"Currently, only vaccine certificates sent by post by nhs.uk are being accepted by local authorities. Travel advice can change at short notice," it warned.

Letter can take up to five days to arrive

UK residents can show proof of their vaccination on an NHS app, while the physical letter could take up to five days to arrive.

A Times of Malta reader complained that the change in requirement will mean that those planning on landing here in the next five days are having to cancel their trip.

"This includes my wife who had booked flights to visit her ageing parents after a year," he said.

Another social media user who flies in next Wednesday said the requirement was "an absolute joke" considering that Malta will be accepting digital EU certificates.

"Surely in the current climate, an electronic certificate is much safer. I've just applied for the letter and hopefully, it'll arrive on time. Why has this not been updated earlier to let those travelling sooner know?"

Several asked whether they could print the e-mail they received confirming vaccination, or the digital copy from their NHS app.

"Classic Malta - completely reject technology for the most outmoded method. Surprised they’re not asking for it to be faxed," another person joked on the British High Commission's Facebook page.

Concerns mount as tourists pour in

The authorities are predicting the arrival of some 150,000 tourists from the UK in the coming months, however, some travellers have already cancelled their trip after being told they will have to leave their unvaccinated teenage children behind.

Despite several European countries opening their ports to tourists this summer, COVID-19 infections across the continent are rising again mainly because of the Delta variant in the UK and Russia.

The two countries have experienced not only the newest cases in Europe, but also the most rapid spread among those that have recorded more than 1,000 cases per day.

And while Malta plans on easing travel from the EU and UK this week through proof of vaccination, concern remains high about queues of people snaking around the arrivals and baggage reclaim areas, standing close to one another.

Airport authorities have repeatedly called for public health to introduce digital checks for documents, which would allow passengers to scan a barcode on their documents and leave.

People travelling from the UK to Malta can sign up to be alerted about changes here.

Questions have been sent to the Health Ministry.